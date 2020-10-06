6-year-old Arham Om Talsania becomes world’s youngest computer programmer

6-year-old Ahmedabad resident Arham Om Talsania has become the world’s youngest computer programmer.

Talsania has entered Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer by clearing the Python programming language.

The Class 2 student has broken the record previously held by British citizen of Pakistani origin Muhammad Hamza Shahzad.

‘I want to thank my mother and father for all their help,’ Talsania said.

Arham Talsania’s father Om Talsania who is a software engineer said that his son had developed an interest in coding and he taught him the basics of programming.

