6-year-old Arham Om Talsania becomes world’s youngest computer programmer

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published
6-year-old Arham Om Talsania becomes world's youngest computer programmer

6-year-old Arham Om Talsania becomes world’s youngest computer programmer

6-year-old Ahmedabad resident Arham Om Talsania has become the world’s youngest computer programmer.

Talsania has entered Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer by clearing the Python programming language.

The Class 2 student has broken the record previously held by British citizen of Pakistani origin Muhammad Hamza Shahzad.

‘I want to thank my mother and father for all their help,’ Talsania said.

Arham Talsania’s father Om Talsania who is a software engineer said that his son had developed an interest in coding and he taught him the basics of programming.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Marvel unleashed! 6-yr-old becomes world's youngest computer programmer [Video]

Marvel unleashed! 6-yr-old becomes world's youngest computer programmer

Arham Om Talsania is a six-year-old boy who has become the world's youngest computer programmer, setting an unprecedented record. A resident of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Arham has created a Guinness World Record by clearing the powerful 'Python Programming Language' exam. Class 2nd student has broken the earlier record of seven-year-old Muhammad Hamza Shahzad, British boy of Pakistani origin.

