COVID-19 Antibody Gets FDA Emergency Authorization

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Studies found the treatment lowered the risk of hospitalization and eased some symptoms, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.


Eli Lilly’s Antibody Treatment Gets Emergency F.D.A. Approval

The authorization raised immediate questions about who would get access to the antibody treatments,...
NYTimes.com

FDA grants emergency authorization for Lilly antibody treatment

The drug, known as a monoclonal antibody, mimics the body's natural defenses against the virus.
Upworthy

Drug maker Eli Lilly strikes $375 million deal with US government for COVID-19 antibody treatment

(Natural News) American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly has agreed to supply the U.S. government with...
NaturalNews.com


FDA grants emergency approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy [Video]

FDA grants emergency approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy

The FDA has granted emergency approval for a COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Credit: WCVB
U.S. approves first COVID-19 antibody treatment [Video]

U.S. approves first COVID-19 antibody treatment

U.S. regulators on Monday authorized emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Infectious Disease Expert At Pitt, UPMC Weighs In On Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

Infectious Disease Expert At Pitt, UPMC Weighs In On Pfizer Vaccine

Pfizer's vaccine still has to be approved by the FDA. The drugmaker says it plans to seek emergency use authorization as soon as the final data shows it is safe, which is what other researchers,..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh