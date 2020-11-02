COVID-19 Antibody Gets FDA Emergency Authorization
Studies found the treatment lowered the risk of hospitalization and eased some symptoms, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
FDA grants emergency approval for COVID-19 antibody therapyThe FDA has granted emergency approval for a COVID-19 antibody therapy.
