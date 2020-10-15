Bihar elections results: EVM should go even if Congress wins, says Udit Raj

If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results.

"EVMs should go even if Congress wins.

If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them?

During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth.

I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.