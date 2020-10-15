Bihar elections results: EVM should go even if Congress wins, says Udit Raj

The Peethadheeshwar of Patalpuri Math, Mahant Balak Das slammed Congress leader Udit Raj over his tweet against 'Kumbh Mela'. "Nowadays, new trend is going around leaders to be secular. These kinds of leaders are opposing their own Sanatana Dharma. I doubt they are leaders of this country or not, are they Hindu or not? This is nothing but double standards," said Mahant Balak Das. Udit Raj has questioned government spending over the celebration of 'Kumbh mela'. "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the government. The state doesn't have its own religion .UP govt spent Rs 4200 crore in organising the Kunbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?," this tweet of Congress leader Udit Raj has raised controversy.The tweet came out after Assam government moved to shut state-run madrasas.
National Spokesperson of AICC Udit Raj sparked controversy with his tweet, which he deleted later. In his tweet he said that "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the Govt. The state doesn't have its own religion. UP govt spent 4200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong." On his tweet he said, "Religion should be separate from the political party and state government should not interfere or encourage or discourage any political religion." Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress leader by saying, "Some people don't have ideas and will for development. When crores of people attend an event, govt has to develop infrastructure and provide facilities. Such events provide opportunities to develop infrastructure". Udit Raj later tweeted that he is restoring his tweet and is ready to debate.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'. Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up speaking. The voting machine belongs to the election commission, Rahul Gandhi is a kid therefore he doesn't know which thing belongs to whom. Therefore such statements are bizarre." During a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had renamed EVM as MVM meaning 'Modi Voting Machine.'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM - Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, 'Gathbandhan' will win."
Election Commission of India Deputy Election Commissioner Ashish Kundra on November 10 informed that over 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar and a significant ground to be covered yet. "Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar, which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet," he said. Talking about glitch-free counting, he said, "Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far."
Speaking on polling percentage Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar HR Srinivasa said that 92 lakh votes counted so far and the counting will continue till late evening. "Around 4.10 crore votes were cast, 92 lakh votes have been counted so far. Earlier there used to be 25-26 rounds of counting, this time it went upto around 35 rounds. So the counting will continue till late evening," said Bihar CEO.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat..
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
