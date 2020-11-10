Bihar Election Results: Election Commission says 'only 1 PM votes counted till 1 PM' | Oneindia News

As the nail-biting match continues in Bihar, The Election Commission of India Tuesday said that the significant ground is yet to be covered as only 1 crore of the total 4.10 crore votes have been counted so far and that the final result is expected to come by late tonight.

Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that Earlier, there used to be 25-26 rounds of counting, but this time it went up to around 35 rounds.

So the counting will continue till late evening.

