Ballerina With Alzheimer’s Remembers Choreography Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 days ago Ballerina With Alzheimer’s Remembers Choreography This is the moment a former ballerina with Alzheimer’s remember the choreography to Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. Marta C. González performed the ballet in 1967. 0

