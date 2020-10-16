Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process".
Report by Etemadil.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.
The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock lays out the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine. Mr Hancock's comments come as Pfizer announces vaccine breakthrough.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.