Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches

 Michel Barnier revealed that "very serious divergences" remain after two weeks of intensive Brexit discussions with his UK counterpart David Frost, who insisted..
WorldNews
Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:33Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 51 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 51 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

John Major: Brexit set to be 'more brutal than anyone expected'

 The UK will be worse off from 2021 due to the government's inflexibility, the ex-PM says.
BBC News

UK government suffers Lords defeat over Brexit bill

 Peers vote overwhelmingly to remove a section that would allow ministers to break international law.
BBC News
Biden win strengthens EU's hand in post-Brexit trade deal talks, says German MEP Manfred Weber [Video]

Biden win strengthens EU's hand in post-Brexit trade deal talks, says German MEP Manfred Weber

The UK has been weakened in trade deal talks with the EU after the election of Joe Biden, says MEP Manfred Weber. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:51Published

David Frost, Baron Frost British civil servant

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU [Video]

Rishi Sunak says financial services will enter a new chapter after leaving EU

Rishi Sunak says that it is the 'start of a new chapter for financialservices' after of leaving the European Union.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:52Published

Macron to host Austria's Kurz ahead of EU talks on terror response

 French President Emmanuel Macron will host the Austrian chancellor for talks on Tuesday before a video summit with other EU leaders to discuss a joint response..
WorldNews

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya accuses BJP of hacking EVM

 Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has alleged that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was "hacked" in Bihar, where counting of votes for 243 Vidhan..
DNA

UN envoy lays lays out strategy for financing climate battle

 LONDON (AP) — The U.N.’s special envoy for climate change on Monday laid out a strategy for financing efforts to cut carbon emissions, calling on companies..
WorldNews

A first look at ray tracing on the $299 Xbox Series S

 Ubisoft provided a first look at ray tracing on next-gen Xbox consoles a couple of weeks ago, and we’ve now had the chance to play the optimized version of..
The Verge

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hancock: We have a huge vaccine roll out plan [Video]

Hancock: We have a huge vaccine roll out plan

Health Secretary Matt Hancock lays out the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine. Mr Hancock’s comments come as Pfizer announces vaccine breakthrough. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:13Published

Facebook pulls 'Gay Communists for Socialism' group which trolled Trump supporters

 Whatever you do on Facebook, make sure you don't change your group name to mock deluded users who've gone all in on the baseless claim that voter fraud tipped...
WorldNews

Parler, a conservative Twitter clone, has seen nearly 1 million downloads since Election Day

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Conservative angst over President Trump’s loss has resulted in a surge of downloads for Parler, a..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches Michel Barnier revealed that "very serious divergences" remain after two weeks of intensive Brexit...
WorldNews - Published

‘Very serious’ gaps remain between UK and EU positions in trade talks

Michel Barnier has said “very serious divergences” remain between the European Union and UK as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 60 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 60 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 61 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 61 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary [Video]

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published