Cardi B denies she was a 'pawn' in Joe Biden's campaign



Cardi B has hit back at trolls who alleged she was used as a "pawn" in Joe Biden's successful U.S. presidential campaign. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 42 minutes ago

Biden Plans Transition As Trump Ramps Up Legal Fight



A legal battle is brewing as President-elect Joe Biden plans his transition to the White House. President Donald Trump, however, still has not conceded, and is fighting on several fronts. CBS2's Dick.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 7 hours ago