Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:32s - Published 33 seconds ago

Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue allegations of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud.

Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud

THIS MORNING, FEDERALPROSECUTORS ACROSS THE COUNTRYCOULD START INVESTIGATINGALLEGATIONS OF VOTING"IRREGULARITIES." ATTORNEYGENERAL WILLIAM BARR SENT AMEMO TO THEM YESTERDAY.IT AUTHORIZES U-S ATTORNEYS TOPURSUE WHAT HE CALLED"SUBSTANTIAL ALLEGATIONS"STEMMING FROM LAST WEEK'SELECTIONS.

IT SPECIFICALLYREFERS TO ALLEGATIONS OFIMPROPRIETIES IN VOTING ANDVOTE TABULATION.

THE MEMOCOMES BEFORE LOCAL AND STATEOFFICIALS HAVE CERTIFIEDRESULTS.

IN RESPONSE TO THEMEMO, RICHARD PILGER, DIRECTOROF THE ELECTION CRIMES BRANCOF THE D-O-J, HAS RESIGN