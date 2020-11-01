Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud

Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud

Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue allegations of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud.

THIS MORNING, FEDERALPROSECUTORS ACROSS THE COUNTRYCOULD START INVESTIGATINGALLEGATIONS OF VOTING"IRREGULARITIES." ATTORNEYGENERAL WILLIAM BARR SENT AMEMO TO THEM YESTERDAY.IT AUTHORIZES U-S ATTORNEYS TOPURSUE WHAT HE CALLED"SUBSTANTIAL ALLEGATIONS"STEMMING FROM LAST WEEK'SELECTIONS.

IT SPECIFICALLYREFERS TO ALLEGATIONS OFIMPROPRIETIES IN VOTING ANDVOTE TABULATION.

THE MEMOCOMES BEFORE LOCAL AND STATEOFFICIALS HAVE CERTIFIEDRESULTS.

IN RESPONSE TO THEMEMO, RICHARD PILGER, DIRECTOROF THE ELECTION CRIMES BRANCOF THE D-O-J, HAS RESIGN




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Barr approves US election investigations despite little evidence of fraud

US Attorney General William Barr has authorised federal prosecutors across the country to pursue...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Barr authorizes investigation into 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities despite scant evidence

Attorney General William Barr on Monday gave federal prosecutors the green light to pursue...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania [Video]

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep [Video]

AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep

Over the course of his campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump has frequently accused opponent Joe Biden of corruption. Despite lacking any evidence, Trump and his allies have focused on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published