K-pop stars, a panda, and anger in China

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
K-pop stars, a panda, and anger in China

K-pop stars, a panda, and anger in China

A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest problem between South Korea's entertainment stars and audiences in its larger neighbor.

Libby Hogan has more.


