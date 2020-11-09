Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House. This report produced by Freddie Joyner. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published on January 1, 1970
Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, surprising the trial organizers who countered there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine. Flora Bradley-Watson reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Dr. Ben Carson, who heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has tested positive for...
Christian Post - Published
23 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy • Mediaite
HUD Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker confirmed to NPR that Ben Carson has contracted the virus....
NPR - Published
18 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy
Related videos from verified sources