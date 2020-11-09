Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ben Carson Ben Carson 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; American neurosurgeon

Two more members of Trump's team test positive for COVID-19

 Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after attending a White House election night party last week. Mark..
CBS News
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus: Russia resists lockdown and pins hopes on vaccine

 An old ice rink is being used to treat Covid patients as Russia hopes its Sputnik V vaccine will resolve the crisis.
BBC News
Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, surprising the trial organizers who countered there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

While election drama churns, life inside this Wisconsin COVID ward is 'all-consuming'

 Many states are grappling with COVID-19 surges at the same time, making it difficult to find one that can afford to help another.
 
USATODAY.com

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Cabinet department in the Executive branch of the United States federal government

Related news from verified sources

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good spirits’ after leaving hospital

Dr. Ben Carson, who heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has tested positive for...
Christian Post - Published Also reported by •UpworthyMediaite


Ben Carson Is Latest Trump Administration Official To Test Positive For Coronavirus

HUD Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker confirmed to NPR that Ben Carson has contracted the virus....
NPR - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

HUD Secretary Ben Carson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

HUD Secretary Ben Carson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of the Trump administration to contract the respiratory disease.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:28Published
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

The US Secretary For Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a department spokesperson.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump has vowed to fight the outcome of the election that left opponent Joe Biden as president-elect. He's deployed a team of lawyers to fight election results in several states,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published