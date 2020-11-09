Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

Cabinet department in the Executive branch of the United States federal government

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Cabinet department in the Executive branch of the United States federal government

Many states are grappling with COVID-19 surges at the same time, making it difficult to find one that can afford to help another.

Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, surprising the trial organizers who countered there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

An old ice rink is being used to treat Covid patients as Russia hopes its Sputnik V vaccine will resolve the crisis.

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after attending a White House election night party last week. Mark..

HUD Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker confirmed to NPR that Ben Carson has contracted the virus....

Dr. Ben Carson, who heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has tested positive for...