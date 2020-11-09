Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force
On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force.
Opera star sings US national anthem from his Paris window to toast Joe Biden's winSenechal rose to fame on social media during France's first coronavirus lockdown after uploading clips of himself singing to his neighbours.View on euronews
Cardi B denies she was a 'pawn' in Joe Biden's campaignCardi B has hit back at trolls who alleged she was used as a "pawn" in Joe Biden's successful U.S. presidential campaign.
Biden Transition Barrels Forward While Trump Administration StallsPresident-elect Biden forged ahead Monday with the presidential transition, unveiling a task force for fighting the pandemic and laying the groundwork for a flurry of first-day executive actions. The..
Biden Assembles Coronavirus Task Force; Transition Held Up By Trump AdministrationWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud ClaimsNatalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)