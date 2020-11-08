Global  
 

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
On Saturday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tease a “big” press conference.


Eye Opener: Biden team considers legal action to begin presidential transition

 The Biden team is considering legal action in order to be able to begin their transition while President Trump refuses to concede. Also, the president announced..
CBS News
Katy Perry reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss [Video]

Katy Perry reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss

Katy Perry has reached out to console members of her family who supported U.S. President Donald Trump following his bitter election defeat.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

For Biden, unwinding the Trump presidency could be a full-time job fraught with politics

 From Trump's travel ban to a deluge of regulatory changes, Biden will inherit the results of one of the most controversial administrations in history.
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign appears to mistakenly book car park outside landscaping firm ‘Four Seasons’ for press conference

Donald Trump’s lawyers have held a press conference outside the car park of a local landscaping...
SBS - Published

News24.com | Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden center

It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia's Four Seasons but a briefing by Donald Trump's...
News24 - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Four Seasons: Donald Trump's campaign team mocked for booking wrong venue

Donald Trump and his team have been ridiculed online after appearing to accidentally book a gardening...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim [Video]

Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim

Fox News cut away from Donald Trump’s campaign press conference, as allegations of voting fraud in the presidential election were outlined. During the broadcast on the Fox News channel, host Neil..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities [Video]

Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into "substantial" allegations of voting irregularities but urged them not to pursue "fanciful or far fetched claims."..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Texas Constitutional Law Professor Says US Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In Presidential Election Disputes [Video]

Texas Constitutional Law Professor Says US Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In Presidential Election Disputes

President Donald Trump and his campaign have filed election lawsuits in a number of states to challenge the results.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published