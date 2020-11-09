Laurel Cemetery Vandalism GMK 111020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Investigators in Laurel County, are still searching for clues on who drove a large truck through a cemetery smashing headstones.

This all happened friday night..

According to deputies, the vandals also hit sinking creek baptist church, which manages the adjacent cemetery .

The pastor and congregation, say they forgive those responsible and fear it is just a sign of the times.

L3: crime watch white pastor shane bingham sinking creek baptist church cg pastor shane bingham/sinking creek baptist church "there's just a lot of hurt and there's a lot of angst and not only in our community but in our country as well and i think we just see examples of this.

You know it's not only here, it kind of pops up everywhere; and we don't want them to feel like, you know, that they can't come to us, that they have to take something, we're here to give" the laurel county sheriff's department says..

It doesn't have any leads..