Bourbon 30: Special Blend partners with Lexmark for Crypto-technology

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

C1 3 georgetown -- specializes in small batches... where customers can pick from over 100 barrels to create their own blend..

And thanks to a new partnership with lexmark... a special blend was made in honor of veteran's day..

211 bottles are set for release tomorrow..

Benefitting honor flight kentucky.

L3: abc 36 news white bourbon 30 veterans day release georgetown mike emmons :13-:19 l3: abc 36 news white mike emmons warehouse manager, bourbon 30 l3: abc 36 news white bourbon 30 veterans day release georgetown tricia brill :19-:25 l3: abc 36 news white tricia brill vice president, bourbon 30 l3: abc 36 news white bourbon 30 veterans day release georgetown kate giuliani 1:21-1:28 l3: abc 36 news white kate giuliani brand manager, cryptoanchors, lexmark ventures l3: abc 36 news white bourbon 30 veterans day release georgetown nat "we've got cups over there so you can taste."

Mike emmons is a warehouse manager at bourbon 30.

Nat "each person here has a specific role of doing everything."

He's also a veteran.

Mike emmons, warehouse manager: i was a marine from 83-87.

Born and raised here in scott county, in georgetown, so it's a blessing to be part of the mattingly family, part of bourbon 30.

Tricia brill, vice president, bourbon 30: we here at bourbon 30 are very big fans and supporters of the veterans.

Tricia brill says it's why they're working on their third release with honor flight kentucky -- this time partnering with lexmark ventures..

Nat it was blended by the lexmark group with a few veterans on staff.

They chose it themselves.

The patriotic toppers -- not only beautiful -- they incorporate cryptoanchor technology.

Nat: "cryptoanchor is a magnetic fingerprint."

It's the first time the technology has been commercialized..

Kate "so you can use your cell phone camera and scan it for the first level of security and identify the bottle that you have and ensure that this bottle is authentic.

It has tamper evidence here so the signature actually is across all three pieces of the gray.

And when you pull the tab to remove the cap, it disrupts the signature so we can tell it has been violated."

So why such high security for a spirit?

Kate: no industry is immune from counterfitting and so we focus on those industries that have a high consequence if it is counterfeitted.

Tricia: especially with counterfeits in the bourbon industry, we feel like it's a great partnership.

As for what's inside... emmons: it's 13 year old and 12 year old blend, whiskey blend.

It's really great tasting.

Got that carbelle sweet finish on it.

Safe and savory... and also charitable.

Tricia: $75 of every single bottle goes to honor flight kentucky.

Honor flight kentucky sends area veterans to washington d-c to view memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifices..

By the way, each $200 bottle is 123 proof..

And comes with a glass -- etched with the word 'veteran' on it..

L3: abc 36 news white itsbourbon30.com $200 bottle with glass set if you're interested in the special release, you can visit the website: its bourbon 30 dot com.

We've linked you to it on our website as well at wtvq dot com.

L3: abc 36 news white kroger hosts "ultimate bourbon auction to end