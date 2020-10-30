Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

11102020 Rescue Dogs

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
11102020 Rescue Dogs

11102020 Rescue Dogs

With The President-Elect bringing the first rescue dog with him to the white house Lexington Humane society is hoping that people will want to adopt for their new furry friends.

3 move into the white house... they will be bringing along a couple of four- legged family members... and one of them is making history.

L3: abc 36 news white first rescue dog in white house shelters hoping for boost in shelter adoptions as we told you yesterday---- the bidens have two german shepherds... one named champ and the other named major.

Major will become the first rescue dog in the white house... which local animal shelters are celebrating.

They also hope it will bring more interest in shelter adoptions.

L3: abc 36 news white ashley hammond lexington humane society to have someone like the prsident of the united state or president elect to have a rescue animal is going to be phenomenal for animal welfare.

I think it will shed a lot of light on the types of animals that can be adopted at animal shelters across the country.

L3: abc 36 news white first rescue dog in white house shelters hoping for boost in shelter adoptions ashley hammond with the humane society says one of the biggest obstacles they have to overcome is getting people to understand that many of the animals in shelters are not broken or have problems... and that many will make great additions to their family.

L3: abc 36 news white authentic has been retired winner of kentucky derby, breeders' cup classic kentucky derby and




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US election: Joe Biden's dog makes history as first rescue dog in White House

US election: Joe Biden's dog makes history as first rescue dog in White House Joe Biden's victory in the US election today means the Biden family will be moving into the White...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Major And Champ Are Major Champs In This Election: Dogs Return To The White House

A long tradition of presidential pets will be revived in January. And a little history will be made,...
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House [Video]

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House

Joe Biden’s projected win will restore a century old tradition: the White House will once again have a first pet. Actually, two. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:23Published
Firefighters In Arizona rescue two dogs from home fire [Video]

Firefighters In Arizona rescue two dogs from home fire

Firefighters rescued two pet dogs from their home in Tucson, Arizona, after a grease fire broke out. Everyone was reported safe. Credit to 'Tucson Fire Department'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
NDRF inducts 3 indigenous breed dogs for rescue operations: Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

NDRF inducts 3 indigenous breed dogs for rescue operations: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Ghaziabad: Indian breed dogs are now also being trained by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as a part of the Force's dog squad. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has now begun..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:43Published