Katie Holmes has shared her belief that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on society.

Sporty UAE staycations prove a hit amidst COVID-19 travel restrictions Global tourism, being one of the world’s most important and fastest growing economic sectors, took a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews

Justice Samuel Alito says it's an "indisputable statement of fact" that the restrictions to our individual liberties have never been as severe or prolonged as..

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United..

Watch: COVID norms take backseat during Diwali shopping in Madurai People thronged to a market in Madurai's Vilakkuththun to make purchases, ahead of Diwali. It seems that Diwali celebrations and preparations shadowed COVID-19 and people forgot to follow COVID SOPs. Tamil Nadu has 18,395 active cases and recorded 11,440 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.