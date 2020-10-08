Ahmedabad's 6-yr-old boy is world's youngest computer programmer, bags record|Oneindia News

Global  
 

A six-year-old boy from Ahmedabad has entered Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer by clearing the Python programming language.

Class 2nd student Arham Om Talsania has cleared the Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre.

He says that his father taught him coding as he started using tablets when he was 2 years old.

The boy claims that at the age of 3 he bought gadgets with iOS and Windows.

Later when he got to know that his father is working on Python, he was set to champion it too.

He created a few games after he got his certificate from Python.

When he sent his work, a few months later, he was approved and got his Guinness World Record certificate.

