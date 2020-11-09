Global  
 

The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine

The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Work to distribute the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is gearing up after the companies announced successful interim data earlier on Monday, but it will not be coming to local pharmacies for the general public any time soon.

Soraya Ali reports.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Katie Holmes insists the pandemic has made us all better people [Video]

Katie Holmes insists the pandemic has made us all better people

Katie Holmes has shared her belief that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on society.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Coronavirus: Turkish Germans raise new Covid vaccine hopes

 A husband and wife from Turkish immigrant families spearhead a vaccine breakthrough.
BBC News
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Pfizer Pfizer multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis [Video]

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis

The drug company made the announcement on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

AP Top Stories November 10 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 10th: Supreme Court to hear Affordable Care Act case; Biden plans transition amid Trump opposition; Pfizer says no corners..
USATODAY.com
Hancock: We have a huge vaccine roll out plan [Video]

Hancock: We have a huge vaccine roll out plan

Health Secretary Matt Hancock lays out the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine. Mr Hancock’s comments come as Pfizer announces vaccine breakthrough. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

What does the Pfizer vaccine announcement mean for me? [Video]

What does the Pfizer vaccine announcement mean for me?

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech,has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine is more than 90%effective in preventing Covid-19. But what does this mean for the generalpopulation?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, manufacturers report

 This syringe was used in Pfizer/BioNTech’s phase three coronavirus vaccine trial. | Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A..
The Verge
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘90% effective in preventing the disease’ [Video]

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘90% effective in preventing the disease’

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said theircoronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 amongthose without evidence of prior infection. The results are based on the firstinterim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases ofCovid-19 in trial participants.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

‘We don’t know what the data is,’ infectious diseases expert says about 90% effective rate of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Cautious optimism is being felt by many after American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on...
CP24 - Published

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective By Michael Erman and Julie Steenhuysen Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental...
WorldNews - Published


Good Question: What Does Pfizer’s 90% Effective COVID Vaccine Mean For Us? [Video]

Good Question: What Does Pfizer’s 90% Effective COVID Vaccine Mean For Us?

Drug company Pfizer announced Monday that its vaccine is working better than experts had expected, reports Heather Brown (2:34).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:34Published
CBS 11's Andrea Lucia Is 1 Of 43K People In Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial [Video]

CBS 11's Andrea Lucia Is 1 Of 43K People In Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Andrea Lucia talks about her experience.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published
Study: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective; first doses could be given next month [Video]

Study: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective; first doses could be given next month

The potential bright spot comes as the United States has hit the dark milestone of 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:57Published