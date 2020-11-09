The many hurdles for Pfizer's COVID vaccine

Work to distribute the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is gearing up after the companies announced successful interim data earlier on Monday, but it will not be coming to local pharmacies for the general public any time soon.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock lays out the priority list for the coronavirus vaccine. Mr Hancock’s comments come as Pfizer announces vaccine breakthrough. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech,has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine is more than 90%effective in preventing Covid-19. But what does this mean for the generalpopulation?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas."
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said theircoronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 amongthose without evidence of prior infection. The results are based on the firstinterim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases ofCovid-19 in trial participants.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published