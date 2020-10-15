Global  
 

‘EVMs should go’: Congress’ Udit Raj as EC clarifies machines are ‘tamper-free’

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Congress leader Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth.

The Election Commission (EC) asserted on Tuesday that the machines are "absolutely robust and tamper-free".

Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs Sudip Jain said, "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof.

Even the Supreme Court has upheld their integrity more than once." Udit Raj is the Congress party's national spokesperson.

Watch the full video for more details.


