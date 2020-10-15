‘EVMs should go’: Congress’ Udit Raj as EC clarifies machines are ‘tamper-free’

If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
The Peethadheeshwar of Patalpuri Math, Mahant Balak Das slammed Congress leader Udit Raj over his tweet against 'Kumbh Mela'. "Nowadays, new trend is going around leaders to be secular. These kinds of leaders are opposing their own Sanatana Dharma. I doubt they are leaders of this country or not, are they Hindu or not? This is nothing but double standards," said Mahant Balak Das. Udit Raj has questioned government spending over the celebration of 'Kumbh mela'. "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the government. The state doesn't have its own religion .UP govt spent Rs 4200 crore in organising the Kunbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?," this tweet of Congress leader Udit Raj has raised controversy.The tweet came out after Assam government moved to shut state-run madrasas.
BJP is leading in over 20 seats in out of the 28 where bypolls were conducted in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 6 seats according to Election Commission trends at 4 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was confident of a victory in the bypolls and added that he understands the pulse of the common man by just looking into their eyes. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted to congratulate the winning candidates. Scindia also expressed his gratitude to all the devout voters and said that he is confident the winning candidates will be ready for public service and proper development of their constituency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of ‘selective tampering of EVMs’. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit back saying that a BJP victory is certain whenever Singh raises the EVM bogey. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government needs to win at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. The bypolls in the state was conducted on 3rd of November, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:33Published
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28 seats which had gone for by-polls. Singh said, "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. There are seats that we would have not lost in any given circumstance but we did by thousands of votes." "We will hold a meeting tomorrow (November 11) and analyse the results," he added.
Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published