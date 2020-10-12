Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without any special effects.
