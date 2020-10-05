Heartbreaking 'alternative John Lewis Christmas ad' has moved people to tears Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 05:22s - Published 3 days ago Heartbreaking 'alternative John Lewis Christmas ad' has moved people to tears A man has created a heartbreaking video that echoes the sentiments of the renowned John Lewis Christmas advert and it has left viewers in floods of tears.While some Christmas adverts have already hit screens, we’re still awaiting the launch of this year’s festive offering from John Lewis.But one man has created his own version, which captures all our 2020 emotions.Sam Clegg, who sings the backing track on the homemade ad, enlisted his dad to star in the emotional video, which depicts the loving relationship between a man and his dog, Bruno.Credit: Sam Clegg via Youtube 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man creates heartbreaking alternative John Lewis Christmas advert with his grandma



Man creates heartbreaking alternative John Lewis Christmas advert with his grandma. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 01:04 Published on October 5, 2020

