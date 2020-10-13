Global  
 

Hancock: We don't have a COVID-19 vaccine yet

Health secretary Matt Hancock has urged caution with regard to a potential COVID-19 vaccine, telling MPs we don't have one yet.


Hancock: 'NHS absolutely ready' for Covid vaccine

The heath secretary says it will be "a huge logistical effort" to roll out a Covid vaccine once...
Army on standby to roll out covid vaccine by Christmas says UK Health Secretary

Army on standby to roll out covid vaccine by Christmas says UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned there are still challenges to overcome before the new vaccine can be licensed but...
Covid vaccine: NHS ready for Pfizer roll-out, says Matt Hancock

Vaccination clinics will be open seven days a week to immunise people, the health secretary says.
Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first [Video]

Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes first

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that a Covid-19 vaccine willbe given to staff and patients in care homes as a priority.

Hancock on vaccine rollout timeline [Video]

Hancock on vaccine rollout timeline

The health secretary has asked the NHS to be ready to deploy COVID-19 vaccine from start of December

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus. The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out..

