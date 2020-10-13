Hancock: We don't have a COVID-19 vaccine yet
Health secretary Matt Hancock has urged caution with regard to a potential COVID-19 vaccine, telling MPs we don't have one yet.
Hancock: Covid-19 vaccine will be given to staff and patients in care homes firstHealth Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that a Covid-19 vaccine willbe given to staff and patients in care homes as a priority.
Hancock on vaccine rollout timelineThe health secretary has asked the NHS to be ready to deploy COVID-19 vaccine from start of December
Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccineHealth Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus. The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out..