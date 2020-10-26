Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom
Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom
Microsoft has launched its new Xbox consoles, and the timing looks good for the firm as gaming enjoys a global boom thanks to locked-down consumers.
Julian Satterthwaite reports.
