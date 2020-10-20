Biden Shares Newly Proposed Healthcare Changes

According to Business Insider, just days after the election results were made official, President elect Joe Biden shared his plans to address US healthcare.

It includes: 1.

Organizing a COVID-19 task force to help manage the new surge in cases, helping at-risk communities, and federalizing coronavirus response efforts.

2.

Keeping the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in tact.

2.3 million people lost healthcare access due to ACA changes under the current Trump administrationn.

3.