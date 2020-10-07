Biden Shares Newly Proposed Healthcare Changes

According to Business Insider, just days after the election results were made official, President elect Joe Biden shared his plans to address US healthcare.

It includes: 1.

Organizing a COVID-19 task force to help manage the new surge in cases, helping at-risk communities, and federalizing coronavirus response efforts.

2.

Keeping the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in tact.

2.3 million people lost healthcare access due to ACA changes under the current Trump administrationn.

3.

Increasing digital telehealth access, and expanding it to rural communities with limited resources.

Although Democratic Biden won the presidential election, he may still face an uphill battle when it comes to his policies.

The Republican party currently controls of the Senate, which may change after two January runoff races.