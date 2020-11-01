Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without any special effects.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gillian Anderson Gillian Anderson American actress

Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher [Video]

Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher

Olivia Colman has heaped praise on her 'The Crown' co-star Gillian Anderson's performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

New Trailers: The Crown, The Midnight Sky, Run, and more

 Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ | Netflix

I have only watched the new episode of The Mandalorian once (so far) but it is so..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Gillian Anderson reveals how she distanced herself from Margaret Thatcher’s hateful actions to play her in The Crown

For Gillian Anderson, playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown meant dismissing her own politics and...
PinkNews - Published

It's the Princess Diana season of The Crown but Margaret Thatcher steals the show

Come for Princess Di (and the fashion!), stay for Gillian Anderson's mesmerising portrayal of UK...
The Age - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Margaret Thatcher Is Now Tweeting From The Grave Via @BBCNews [Video]

Margaret Thatcher Is Now Tweeting From The Grave Via @BBCNews

Margaret Thatcher Is Now Tweeting From The Grave Via @BBCNews

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published
Gillian Anderson On Bringing Margaret Thatcher To Life In 'The Crown' S4 [Video]

Gillian Anderson On Bringing Margaret Thatcher To Life In 'The Crown' S4

Gillian Anderson joins season 4 of "The Crown" on Netflix as Margaret Thatcher, the U.K.'s first female Prime Minister. ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with the actress, who shared why it was a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published
The Crown Season 4 Trailer [Video]

The Crown Season 4 Trailer

The Crown Season 4 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Bend. Or Break. As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:42Published