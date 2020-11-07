Global  
 

Here's who could form President-elect Joe Biden's White House inner circle

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Jimmy Carter congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on White House win

The 39th U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, congratulated the 46th President-elect, Joe Biden, on...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast TelegraphMashable


Joe Biden plans for White House as Donald Trump plans rallies to protest his election loss

Democrat Joe Biden began preparing on Sunday to deal with the coronavirus and other problems that...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBS News


No Plans for Trump to Invite Biden to White House

President Donald Trump, who is strongly contesting the election and refusing to concede it to former...
Newsmax - Published


What's ascertainment? The green light to launch transition [Video]

What's ascertainment? The green light to launch transition

The course of President-elect Joe Biden's transition to power is dependent in part on an obscure declaration called "ascertainment." Story: https://wfts.tv/38sCqa7

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:28Published
President Elect Joe Biden assembles coronavirus task force [Video]

President Elect Joe Biden assembles coronavirus task force

President Elect said once he is sworn into office he is going to assemble a coronavirus task force. Biden says he is going to do his best to eliminate covid.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:56Published
Republicans Decline to Recognise Biden's Election [Video]

Republicans Decline to Recognise Biden's Election

President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published