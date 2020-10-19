Health Secretary: We had to act quickly and decisively on Denmark Covid-19 travel ban

Matt Hancock announces new Covid Tiers, which will be introduced following theend of England's second national lockdown on December 2. The Health Secretarysaid the lockdown has “successfully turned the curve and begun to easepressure on the NHS”.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has outlined new regional Covid tiers in England in the country’s fight against Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."
Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other households over Christmas if they can help it, despite the relaxation of rules. "If you can get through this Christmas staying in your own home, within your own household, please do so," she said. "I want to stress today that just because we're allowing people to form a bubble (that) does not mean that you have to do it," Ms Sturgeon said. During her daily Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said guidance about the festive period to be issued on Thursday is still being finalised. The UK Government and devolved administrations have agreed a joint plan to relax social distancing rules over the festive period, allowing three households to mix from December 23 to 27. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
People will be able to join 'Christmas bubbles' to allow families to reuniteover the festive period. The UK Government and devolved administrations haveagreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Thetemporary easing of measures will allow three households to mix in a bubblefrom December 23 to 27.
Rome's Fiumicino airport will run COVID-tested flights to and from the United States operated by Delta Air Lines and Alitalia, it said on Thursday, adding it will be the first airport in Europe to offer the service on transatlantic flights. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.