Health Secretary: We had to act quickly and decisively on Denmark Covid-19 travel ban

The UK Government acted “quickly and decisively” in introducing Covid travelrestrictions with Denmark, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.


Swathes of England to face toughest Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Swathes of England to face toughest Tier 3 restrictions

Matt Hancock announces new Covid Tiers, which will be introduced following theend of England's second national lockdown on December 2. The Health Secretarysaid the lockdown has “successfully turned the curve and begun to easepressure on the NHS”.

Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England [Video]

Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has outlined new regional Covid tiers in England in the country’s fight against Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate [Video]

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's feed goes mute when answering a question fromMark Harper on coronavirus in the House of Commons. Matt Hancock finishes thequestion after a short delay.

Covid: Mass testing in Liverpool sees 'remarkable decline' in cases

 Coronavirus cases are down by more than two-thirds in Liverpool, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
BBC News

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message [Video]

Sturgeon: Stay at home over Christmas is the default message

Nicola Sturgeon has said her default advice for Scots over Christmas is to stay "in your own home, within your own household". The Scottish First Minister asked Scots not to visit relatives in other households over Christmas if they can help it, despite the relaxation of rules. "If you can get through this Christmas staying in your own home, within your own household, please do so," she said. "I want to stress today that just because we're allowing people to form a bubble (that) does not mean that you have to do it," Ms Sturgeon said. During her daily Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said guidance about the festive period to be issued on Thursday is still being finalised. The UK Government and devolved administrations have agreed a joint plan to relax social distancing rules over the festive period, allowing three households to mix from December 23 to 27. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK governments unveil Covid-19 Christmas plans [Video]

UK governments unveil Covid-19 Christmas plans

People will be able to join 'Christmas bubbles' to allow families to reuniteover the festive period. The UK Government and devolved administrations haveagreed the approach despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Thetemporary easing of measures will allow three households to mix in a bubblefrom December 23 to 27.

Covid-19 coronavirus: Britain adds 598 deaths with its overall toll the highest in Europe

 The British Government says another 598 people across the UK have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the highest daily figure since May.Since the..
New Zealand Herald
UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo Olympics [Video]

UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo Olympics

The Russian military intelligence service (GRU) carried out cyber attacks onofficials and organisations linked to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in an effort todisrupt the event, the UK Government has said.

Thousands of mink culled over COVID fears rise from mass grave

 Police in Denmark say thousands of the dead animals were pushed back up through the soil by pressure caused by gasses from decomposition.
CBS News

Dead mink infected with a mutated form of COVID-19 rise from graves after mass culling

 Mink infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 in Denmark have "risen" from the dead, igniting a national frenzy and calls to cremate carcasses.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Denmark faces new horror as bodies of culled mink rise from mass graves

 As if the Danish government's rushed decision to cull and bury more than 10 million minks wasn't a grisly enough story, thousands of the animals' bloated..
New Zealand Herald

Fur industry faces uncertain future due to Covid

 Europe's fur industry faces uncertain future after Denmark's mass mink cull due to Covid.
BBC News

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

 Read full article ANI19 November 2020, 3:33 pm·2-min read Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) By Aashique Hussain New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI):..
WorldNews

India to consider clinical trials data of two full doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

 India will consider clinical trial data for the two full-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate which the firm says has an efficacy of 62% and not..
IndiaTimes
Rome airport to offer COVID-tested flights to/from U.S. [Video]

Rome airport to offer COVID-tested flights to/from U.S.

Rome's Fiumicino airport will run COVID-tested flights to and from the United States operated by Delta Air Lines and Alitalia, it said on Thursday, adding it will be the first airport in Europe to offer the service on transatlantic flights. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Meet the scientists fighting misinformation and educating people about COVID vaccines [Video]

Meet the scientists fighting misinformation and educating people about COVID vaccines

Team Halo is hoping to answer questions from those sceptical or hesitant about COVID vaccines. View on euronews

National Dog Show Looks Different Thanks to COVID-19, But Show Goes On

 The National Dog Show is giving us some sense of normalcy in 2020 ... COVID be damned. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia kept the Thanksgiving Day tradition alive..
TMZ.com

PA Health Secretary warns on holiday travel

Pennsylvania's health secretary is pleading with residents to limit their travel during the upcoming...
Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list [Video]

Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list

Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving inthe UK from 4am on Saturday will need to..

What you need to know about new coronavirus tier restrictions [Video]

What you need to know about new coronavirus tier restrictions

Almost all parts of England will face tough coronavirus curbs, with a ban onhouseholds mixing indoors and restrictions on hospitality after December 2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published
COVID Travel: Millions of Californians Drive, Fly Despite Warnings To Stay Home For Thanksgiving [Video]

COVID Travel: Millions of Californians Drive, Fly Despite Warnings To Stay Home For Thanksgiving

As many as 50 million Americans are estimated to have traveled for Thanksgiving despite increased cases of COVID-19 and warnings from public health officials to stay home. Susie Steimle reports...

