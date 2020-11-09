Fort Wayne former 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

He passed away this past Sunday at 80, after battling cancer.

Longtime host of "jeopardy!"

Alex trebek passing away at 80 this past sunday... making an impact on a few hoosiers who were able to meet and answer some of the hosts questions.

Fox 55's nico pennisi spoke with two local contestants about the legacy he leaves behind.

?nat?

Since he was a child, fort wayne resident steve garbacz dreamed of being on jeopardy"i used to watch with my mom when i was 8 or 9 years old."

After several failed attempts, he accomplished one of his lifelong goals.

In january of 2018 he appeared on the show and met his idol.

"he's uncle alex, he joins you in your living room for half an hour, has all the answers to life's problems it seems like."this past sunday, garbacz and millions of americans said goodbye to the man who hosted the iconic show for 37 years.

Trebek died at 80 after battling cancer.

"knowing about pancreatic cancer, it's typically not a good prognosis" another fort wayne resident, wayne erxleben filmed with alex a month before he made this announcement in march 2019.

Sot alex trebek: 'this week i was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, now normally the prognosis for this isnt very encouraging but i'm going to fight this" erxleben says he showed no signs of illness that day in the studio."if you've been watching for the last year and a half he continued to do the show just the same as he always had."erxleben says despite interviewing thousands of contestants, trebek had a way of making each individual person feel important.

He says being on jeopardy was one of his proudest moments.

"you step onto the stage and that iconic set and you are in the presence of a legend like alex trebek it just feels special."since trebek's passing, erxleben has read hundreds of tributes posted to a forum for jeopardy contestants.

He says the legacy trebek leaves behind is a level of recognition and respect for knowledge and learning new things.

?sot?in fort wayne, im nico pennisi, fox 55 news.

The show's producers say the remainder of shows trebek is hosting will air through christmas.