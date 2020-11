Tucker Carlson Seems to Take Veiled Shot at Neil Cavuto: In a Democracy, ‘You Can’t Just Cut Away From Coverage You Don’t Like’ Tucker Carlson seemed to take a shot at his Fox News colleague Neil Cavuto — who made headlines by...

Mediaite - Published 13 hours ago





Fox News cuts away from Trump campaign press conference: 'Can't in good countenance continue showing this' Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto broke in and cut away from the press conference after "explosive charges"...

USATODAY.com - Published 16 hours ago