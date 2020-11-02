India's COVID positivity rate declining despite increased testing: Health Ministry

Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan on Nov 10 informed that despite more than 11 lakh tests being conducted daily, the positivity rate is declining.

He further said, "The national expert group on COVID-19 vaccine administration is in dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers including domestic manufacturers and foreign manufacturers.

During this dialogue, we look at the status of development of their vaccines and also at regulatory approvals where have they progressed.

We engage in dialogue about logistical requirements if these vaccines are to be stored at temp from 2 to minus 90 degrees.

This is a continuously changing dynamic situation, and if and when regulatory approval comes, the information will be shared."