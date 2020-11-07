Global  
 

Disease Expert Dr. Michael Osterholm Says We’re In ‘Darkest Days’ Of Pandemic Until Vaccine Available Next Spring

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:03s - Published
University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm -- recently tapped for President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID task force -- says the “darkest days of this pandemic” are between now and when the vaccine becomes available next spring.

CBS This Morning - Nov.

10, 2020


