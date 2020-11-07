Disease Expert Dr. Michael Osterholm Says We’re In ‘Darkest Days’ Of Pandemic Until Vaccine Available Next Spring
Disease Expert Dr. Michael Osterholm Says We’re In ‘Darkest Days’ Of Pandemic Until Vaccine Available Next Spring
University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm -- recently tapped for President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID task force -- says the “darkest days of this pandemic” are between now and when the vaccine becomes available next spring.
CBS This Morning - Nov.
10, 2020