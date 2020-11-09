Global  
 

Researchers Believe Jupiter’s Moon Europa Might Glow in the Dark

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Icy moon Europa may glow in the dark, experiments suggest

By replicating conditions that may be present on the surface of Europa, one of Jupiter's dozens of...
Mashable - Published

Jupiter's oceanic moon Europa — a prime candidate for alien life — might glow in the dark

Jupiter's oceanic moon Europa — a prime candidate for alien life — might glow in the dark One of the solar system's best candidates for alien life — an ocean world called Europa — might...
WorldNews - Published

Radiation Does a Bright Number on Jupiter's Moon

Radiation Does a Bright Number on Jupiter's Moon Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 10, 2020 As the icy, ocean-filled moon Europa orbits Jupiter, it withstands...
Space Daily - Published