Target and Ulta Beauty announce partnership Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Target and Ulta Beauty announce partnership Target and Ulta Beauty announced a new partnership, expected to launch next year. 0

SURE TO HAVE YOU VISITING TARGET PRETTY OFTEN. THIS MORNING TARGET AND BEAUTY SUPPLY CHAIN ULTA ANNOUNCING A PARTNERSHIP THAT WILL MAKE SHOPPING FOR MAKEUP A WHOLE LOT EASIER. BEGINNING NEXT YEAR -- THE TWO WILL TEAM UP FOR WHAT THEY'RE CALLING A SHOP IN SHOP CONCEPT. BASICALLY -- SMALLER VERSION OF ULTA WILL BE BUILT RIGHT INTO SELECT TARGET STORES. THE COMPANIES SAYING THEY'LL OFFER ESTABLISHED AND EMERGING PRESTIGE BRANDS. THEY'LL START WITH ABOUT A HUNDRED LOCATIONS NEXT YEAR -- AND GRADUALLY ADD MORE OVER TIME.





