More than a third of U.K. residents to reportedly decline Covid-19 vaccine
A Covid-19 vaccine finally seems to be within grasp, however, following the news that a jab being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 90 per cent effective, more than a third of Britons will refuse to have it, a new report suggests.
Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan on Nov 10 informed that despite more than 11 lakh tests being conducted daily, the positivity rate is declining. He further said, "The national expert group on COVID-19 vaccine administration is in dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers including domestic manufacturers and foreign manufacturers. During this dialogue, we look at the status of development of their vaccines and also at regulatory approvals where have they progressed. We engage in dialogue about logistical requirements if these vaccines are to be stored at temp from 2 to minus 90 degrees. This is a continuously changing dynamic situation, and if and when regulatory approval comes, the information will be shared."
Union Health Ministry on November 10 informed about precautionary measures taken to conduct recently-concluded Bihar elections. Secretary Rajesh Bhuhsan said, "Bihar has so far done more than one crore COVID tests. During Bihar election campaign, our central team found COVID-19 norms like mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitisation were less than satisfactory. But corrective action was initiated by Bihar, once we submitted findings."
The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine has not yet reported its results butit is hoped it will prove effective. The AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccinehas been a frontrunner in the race to find a coronavirus jab and is expectedto report its first results within weeks.
Work to distribute the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is gearing up after the companies announced successful interim data earlier on Monday, but it will not be coming to local pharmacies for the general public any time soon. Soraya Ali reports.
The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech,has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine is more than 90%effective in preventing Covid-19. But what does this mean for the generalpopulation?
The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas."
The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings..
Professor Danny Altmann from Imperial College London has said the positive studies showing a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine is "terribly good news...even better than we expected". Pharmaceutical firm..
