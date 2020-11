You Only Bid Twice! Iconic Gun Used by Sean Connery in Bond Film up for Auction! Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:48s - Published You Only Bid Twice! Iconic Gun Used by Sean Connery in Bond Film up for Auction! This auction might leave you shaken but stirred as one of 007’s most iconic weapons goes up for auction, next month possibly nabbing up to $200,000. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sir Sean Connery’s 007 pistol from Dr No up for auction A handgun used by the late Sir Sean Connery in the first James Bond film will go under the hammer at...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 23 hours ago



Gattuso: Sean Connery didn´t want me to leave Rangers Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso said Sean Connery did not want him to leave Scottish giants Rangers...

SoccerNews.com - Published 1 week ago