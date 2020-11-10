Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Produced in the Bluegrass State

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Kentucky is home to some of the most coveted bourbon in the world.

Perhaps one of the most desired -- pappy van winkle.

The liquor named after it's creator -- has it's own exhibit at the frazier history museum in louisville.*pappy -- opened the distillery on derby day in 19-35 -- with a bourbon made of wheat instead of rye.

In 19-97 - the beverage testing institute in chicago gave it a 99 out of 100ãthe highest rating ever given to a bourbon whiskey.

Making it hard to come by.

(sot/nate hill, shopper 10:14:45)"people call them unicorns // supposedly they're out there but most people don't seem 'em."

Some stores have even started a lottery system -- to doll out the few bottle they can get their hands