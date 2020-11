Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:40 Published on November 10, 1639