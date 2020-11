New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco cemented his place in the record books yet again, jumping ahead of Joe Montana on the all-time passing list.



Related videos from verified sources Joe Montana looks back with ‘regret’ on timing of retirement



SportsPulse: In speaking to Mackenzie Salmon about the on-field success Tom Brady is having at age 43, Joe Montana questions his own retirement and voices some regret about the timing of it. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago Joe Montana talks Notre Dame football and drums up some nostalgia



SportsPulse: Joe Montana stopped by and spoke with Mackenzie Salmon about the current Notre Dame football team and also shares a sneak peek at a new commercial which features his time playing for the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago Joe Flacco Sees Playing Time For Jets After Injury To Sam Darnold



Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco briefly took over for an injured Sam Darnold during Thursday night's matchup between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:37 Published on October 2, 2020