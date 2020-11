Are People Really Booking Cheap European Flights Just to Drink at the Airport? Video Credit: Food & Wine - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 weeks ago Are People Really Booking Cheap European Flights Just to Drink at the Airport? As countries deal with another shutdown, rumors have swirled that some folks are taking advantage of €9.99 fares to hit up airport bars that are still serving booze. 0

