Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: DIS, BA

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dow Movers: DIS, BA

Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.9%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 42.2% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.9%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 42.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 3.0%.

Walt Disney is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 2.9%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 4.6% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: BA, DIS [Video]

Dow Movers: BA, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 10.6%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published