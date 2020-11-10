Global  
 

'Lockdown' is Word of the Year

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:43s
The Collins English Dictionary named ‘lockdown’ as Word of the Year.

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.


