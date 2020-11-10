Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives

COVID positivity rate dipped below 5 percent: Delhi Health Minister



Speaking to ANI about the current status of coronavirus cases in the national capital on December 04, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "More than 75,000 samples were tested in Delhi on December 03. The positivity rate has reduced by 5 percent and now it is 4.96% which is really a good sign." "More than 12,000 beds are vacant in Delhi which means 65 percent beds are vacant in the city currently. It is a matter of relief that now the intensity of coronavirus is getting reduced in Delhi with the passage of time," Jain added.

