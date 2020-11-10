Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives

A blood test that may be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer will be piloted by the NHS. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London’s The Shard was lit up in honour of the NHS and key workers who havebeen on the front line during the pandemic – with the annual Christmas switch-on done by three healthcare staff. Medical workers from Guy’s and St Thomas’NHS Foundation Trust were invited to switch on the display, which saw all 20storeys of the building lit up with more than 575 LED lights and fixtures.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that over 1 million NHS workers will receive a pay rise as part of his spending review. Mr Sunak also confirmed that the National Living Wage will increase by 2.2% to £8.91 an hour and will now include those aged 23 and over. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Stratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government's decision toput the area into Tier 3 after the national lockdown restrictions ended. Theauthority sent a Judicial Review pre-action protocol letter to HealthSecretary Matt Hancock this week and have requested a response by this evening(Thursday).
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Speaking to ANI in Bihar's Patna on December 04, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on all-party meeting on COVID-19.Yadav said, "Despite being the single largest party of Bihar, RJD has not been invited for the all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation." "It shows that the meeting is just show-off," he added.
Speaking to ANI about the current status of coronavirus cases in the national capital on December 04, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "More than 75,000 samples were tested in Delhi on December 03. The positivity rate has reduced by 5 percent and now it is 4.96% which is really a good sign." "More than 12,000 beds are vacant in Delhi which means 65 percent beds are vacant in the city currently. It is a matter of relief that now the intensity of coronavirus is getting reduced in Delhi with the passage of time," Jain added.