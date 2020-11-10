Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the NHS is being prepared for the arrivalof a coronavirus vaccine, with people in the UK likely to be among the firstin the world to receive a jab for the virus.


National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Sian Hewitt: Campbell Centre staff 'missed opportunities' to save patient

 A coroner raises concerns about the NHS's ability to treat patients with autism and bipolar.
BBC News
NHS: Only around 5% of people agree to donate plasma after recovery from Covid [Video]

NHS: Only around 5% of people agree to donate plasma after recovery from Covid

The NHS is calling on more recovered Covid-19 patients to donate their plasma.New figures show donors who have been hospitalised have very high antibodylevels, and they remain higher for longer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
NHS to trial blood test that could detect over 50 cancers [Video]

NHS to trial blood test that could detect over 50 cancers

A blood test that may be able to detect more than 50 types of cancer will be piloted by the NHS. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
Shard's Christmas lights salute NHS and key workers [Video]

Shard's Christmas lights salute NHS and key workers

London’s The Shard was lit up in honour of the NHS and key workers who havebeen on the front line during the pandemic – with the annual Christmas switch-on done by three healthcare staff. Medical workers from Guy’s and St Thomas’NHS Foundation Trust were invited to switch on the display, which saw all 20storeys of the building lit up with more than 575 LED lights and fixtures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Sunak: Pay rise for over 1 million NHS workers [Video]

Sunak: Pay rise for over 1 million NHS workers

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that over 1 million NHS workers will receive a pay rise as part of his spending review. Mr Sunak also confirmed that the National Living Wage will increase by 2.2% to £8.91 an hour and will now include those aged 23 and over. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Stratford-on-Avon challenges Tier 3 status [Video]

Stratford-on-Avon challenges Tier 3 status

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government's decision toput the area into Tier 3 after the national lockdown restrictions ended. Theauthority sent a Judicial Review pre-action protocol letter to HealthSecretary Matt Hancock this week and have requested a response by this evening(Thursday).

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
UK becomes first country to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

UK becomes first country to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that the country is the first to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:52Published
Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: 'BJP's all-party meeting is just show-off', alleges Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

COVID-19: 'BJP's all-party meeting is just show-off', alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking to ANI in Bihar's Patna on December 04, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on all-party meeting on COVID-19.Yadav said, "Despite being the single largest party of Bihar, RJD has not been invited for the all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation." "It shows that the meeting is just show-off," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

AP Top Stories December 4 A

 Here's the latest for Friday December 4th: Congress members express support for COVID relief compromise; Conservatives in Congress want election investigated;..
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin as soon as scientists give nod: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as a go-ahead from scientists is given, and..
IndiaTimes
COVID positivity rate dipped below 5 percent: Delhi Health Minister [Video]

COVID positivity rate dipped below 5 percent: Delhi Health Minister

Speaking to ANI about the current status of coronavirus cases in the national capital on December 04, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "More than 75,000 samples were tested in Delhi on December 03. The positivity rate has reduced by 5 percent and now it is 4.96% which is really a good sign." "More than 12,000 beds are vacant in Delhi which means 65 percent beds are vacant in the city currently. It is a matter of relief that now the intensity of coronavirus is getting reduced in Delhi with the passage of time," Jain added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

NHS ready to roll out vaccine from start of December, Hancock confirms

The Health Secretary told Sky News that no vaccine from Pfizer will be deployed until the Government...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Sky News


Covid vaccine: 'No guarantees' on Pfizer roll-out but NHS ready - Hancock

The NHS will be ready from December to roll out the new vaccine if it is approved, the health...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Health Secretary Alex Azar on how the U.S. government will roll out Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar joins "CBS This Morning" following drug maker...
CBS News - Published


Denver, Tri-County expecting first COVID vaccine shipments by Dec. 11 or 12 [Video]

Denver, Tri-County expecting first COVID vaccine shipments by Dec. 11 or 12

Both Denver Public Health and Tri-County Health have been told to expect their first shipments of COVID vaccine by December 11 or 12.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:34Published
Do you need a vaccine if you've already had COVID-19? Public health experts weigh in [Video]

Do you need a vaccine if you've already had COVID-19? Public health experts weigh in

USF Health professor Dr. Marissa Levine explained if you’ve already had COVID-19, the general recommendation they expect will be that you should get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved and..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published
Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera [Video]

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera. Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published