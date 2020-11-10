Beyoncé Signs Multiyear Content Deal With Peloton

Beyoncé Signs Multiyear Content Deal With Peloton .

Peloton made the announcement on Tuesday.

Beyonce and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences ... across multiple fitness categories, .., Peloton, via press release.

... including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation, Peloton, via press release.

Beyoncé also spoke about the collaboration.

Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys.

, Beyoncé, via statement.

I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, Beyoncé, via statement.

The company also said Beyoncé will help with "various forms of class curation.".

According to Peloton, Queen Bey is the most-requested artist by its global community of over 3.6 million members