Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes

Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes

Election Crimes Chief Resigns, After AG Barr , Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes.

Richard Pilger was the director the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Election Crimes Branch.

His resignation follows a two page memo sent by Attorney General Willam Barr ... ... which authorizes investigations by DOJ prosecutors of "specific allegations" of voter fraud.

Barr's memo allows for these investigations to begin before election results have been certified.

This is a shift from the previous policy, which recommended that steps towards such investigations "not be taken until the election in question has been concluded.".

Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications .., Richard Pilger, Former Director of the Election Crimes Branch, via NBC News.

... I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch, Richard Pilger, Former Director of the Election Crimes Branch, via NBC News


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

DOJ's election crimes chief resigns after Barr directs prosecutors to probe voter fraud claims

Barr on Monday issued a memo authorizing prosecutors "to pursue substantial allegations of voting and...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt [Video]

DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt

Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud allegations, even though there is no evidence.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:44Published
Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud [Video]

Barr OKs election probes despite little evidence of fraud

Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue allegations of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:32Published
DOJ prosecutor resigns [Video]

DOJ prosecutor resigns

A DOJ prosecutor has resigned after AG Barr requested to investigate voter fraud. Richard Pliger responded by resigning .

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published