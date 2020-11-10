Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorizes Voter Fraud Probes

Richard Pilger was the director the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Election Crimes Branch.

His resignation follows a two page memo sent by Attorney General Willam Barr ... ... which authorizes investigations by DOJ prosecutors of "specific allegations" of voter fraud.

Barr's memo allows for these investigations to begin before election results have been certified.

This is a shift from the previous policy, which recommended that steps towards such investigations "not be taken until the election in question has been concluded.".

Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications .., Richard Pilger, Former Director of the Election Crimes Branch, via NBC News.

... I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch, Richard Pilger, Former Director of the Election Crimes Branch, via NBC News