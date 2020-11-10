Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: 'Sesame Street' Debuts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published
This Day in History: 'Sesame Street' Debuts

This Day in History: 'Sesame Street' Debuts

This Day in History: , 'Sesame Street' Debuts .

November 10, 1969.

'Sesame Street' was created by former public television documentary filmmaker, Joan Ganz Cooney.

Cooney sought to provide programming for preschoolers that would both entertain and educate.

Puppeteer Jim Henson created some of television's most recognizable characters for the show, including Big Bird, Grover, Oscar the Grouch and Bert and Ernie.

The show's diverse human characters and positive social messages were somewhat groundbreaking for the time.

The show continues to tackle difficult topics, including HIV and the U.S. opioid crisis.

'Sesame Street' has played in more than 120 countries and has been viewed by more than 80 million Americans alone


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for November 10th

Highlights of this day in history: The Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior; Soviet leader Leonid...
USATODAY.com - Published