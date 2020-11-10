This Day in History: 'Sesame Street' Debuts

November 10, 1969.

'Sesame Street' was created by former public television documentary filmmaker, Joan Ganz Cooney.

Cooney sought to provide programming for preschoolers that would both entertain and educate.

Puppeteer Jim Henson created some of television's most recognizable characters for the show, including Big Bird, Grover, Oscar the Grouch and Bert and Ernie.

The show's diverse human characters and positive social messages were somewhat groundbreaking for the time.

The show continues to tackle difficult topics, including HIV and the U.S. opioid crisis.

'Sesame Street' has played in more than 120 countries and has been viewed by more than 80 million Americans alone