McDonald's to Launch 'McPlant' Burgers Next Year

The fast-food chain made the announcement on Monday.

There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich, McDonald's, via blog post.

It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings, McDonald's, via blog post.

Rather than utilizing plant-based protein from other companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

The McPlant patty will be created by "McDonald's for McDonald's.".

According to Ian Boden, president of McDonald's International, the chain may also eventually incorporate plant-based chicken and breakfast sandwiches


