Justice on trial: three years after murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

Video Credit: Guardian
The murder of the Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 plunged the country into turmoil.

Four men have been charged over her killing in a car bomb attack, but there have been no convictions, and many claims and counter-claims have been made during court proceedings.

Guardian journalist Juliette Garside, who has been investigating Caruana Galizia's death, speaks with Matthew Caruana Galizia about his mother, his family's quest for justice, and how tragedy may be uniting the country over political divides.


