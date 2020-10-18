BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’

Global  
 

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening.

Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house.

This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening.

The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar.

Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan.

Watch the full video for more details.


