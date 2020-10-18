BJP-JDU top leaders in huddle as Congress blames Owaisi for ‘cutting votes’

Addressing a press conference in West Bengal's Murshidabad on November 10, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on Bihar election results. Ranjan said, "Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tactic of using (Asaduddin) Owaisi Sahab's party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent." "All secular parties (dharm nirpeksh) should be alert about vote cutter Owaisi Sahab," he added.
Union Health Ministry on November 10 informed about precautionary measures taken to conduct recently-concluded Bihar elections. Secretary Rajesh Bhuhsan said, "Bihar has so far done more than one crore COVID tests. During Bihar election campaign, our central team found COVID-19 norms like mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitisation were less than satisfactory. But corrective action was initiated by Bihar, once we submitted findings."
Ahead of results of Bihar elections, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal hoped for return of NDA. Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for poor in the last 6 years. Due to the good governance in Bihar, the leadership of NDA is coming back in majority again and for this I am thankful to the public." According to latest report by Election Commission, NDA is leading on 123 seats in the state, one more than the required majority mark of 122.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yogeshwar Dutt has lost the by-poll to Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana's Sonipat district. He was defeated by Congress's Indu Raj Narwal. The Olympic wrestler had joined BJP in September 2019. Speaking about his loss, Yogeshwar Dutt said, "I must be lacking something due to which I could not meet people's expectations. I can't say the reason, this is people's mandate." "I had worked hard, I will work hard. I have congratulated the winning candidate," he added.
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement. This is an indication of a major change. It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes. Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths. LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna. Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56Published
The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines for the people of the state if it wins in the upcoming polls a bid to divide the nation. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that as per India's Constitution, the life of the residents of all states are equal. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59Published
Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the petitioners in Mathura temple case slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his tweet against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "He (Owaisi) had never understood Hindus, all he knows is doing politics in the name Muslim community. He forgets that my case has nothing to do with any party or organization be it RSS or VHP. The case is matter of emotions of Hindus," said Hari Shankar Jain. Petitioners had filed the case seeking removal of the mosque from the site, claiming that it was built after razing a temple by then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:14Published
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Supporters of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu created ruckus in Indore and boycotted counting for the by-polls. He alleged "mismanagement" and "unfair conduct" by officials. Police strength has been increased in the area to stop any untoward incident.
Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on November 10 claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof, and alleged that selective tampering was done in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP was leading in around 20 of the 28..
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published