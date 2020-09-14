Mahagathbandhan is 200% forming govt in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128 seats with BJP ahead in 73, JDU in 49, VIP in 5 and HAM 1 seat. The latest trends are contrary to most exit polls which had predicted a win for Mahagathbandhan in the state. The BJP appears set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U), as it has been leading in 73 seats with the JDU ahead in 49 as of 3 pm. The counting of votes began at 8 am for 243 member assembly seats on Tuesday. Elections for the 243-assembly seats were held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chirag Paswan led LJP, which went solo in the polls, has failed to make any major impact with the party ahead in 2 seats as of 3 pm according to the election commission website. Watch the full video for all the details.
The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.
JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially. ‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy. The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD. Watch the full video for all the details.
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Election Commission of India on November 10 said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are robust and tamper-proof and the Apex Court upheld the integrity of the machines. "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are robust and tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," he said.
Election Commission of India Deputy Election Commissioner Ashish Kundra on November 10 informed that over 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar and a significant ground to be covered yet. "Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar, which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet," he said. Talking about glitch-free counting, he said, "Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far."
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over by-polls in the state said that BJP has nothing to lose, it will only gain. Mishra said, "BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We will only gain and I heard Digvijaya Singh's statement. If he's questioning EVMs, it means BJP is winning." Further taking a jibe on Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Narottam Mishra said that BJP will get majority and these two elderly are going to Delhi. As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party has a lead on 17 seats, Congress on 9 and BSP is ahead on one seat. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly.
Even as counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election continues, some Opposition parties raised questions regarding EVM safety and security. The Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video claiming that vehicles laden with electronic voting machines and postal ballots entered a strongroom in Arrah without clearance. Congress' Shatrughan Sinha retweeted the video, stating 'one has to be careful and watch', but added that he's offering 'no comments at the moment'. His son Luv Sinha, who is a candidate in the Bihar elections from Bankipur seat, said that if the NDA can't win honestly, it would have no shame in doing whatever it takes to form the government. The Election Commission rejected all allegations against EVMs, stating that there is no doubt about the machines' integrity. Watch the full video for more.
Addressing a press conference in West Bengal's Murshidabad on November 10, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on Bihar election results. Ranjan said, "Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tactic of using (Asaduddin) Owaisi Sahab's party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent." "All secular parties (dharm nirpeksh) should be alert about vote cutter Owaisi Sahab," he added.
Union Health Ministry on November 10 informed about precautionary measures taken to conduct recently-concluded Bihar elections. Secretary Rajesh Bhuhsan said, "Bihar has so far done more than one crore COVID tests. During Bihar election campaign, our central team found COVID-19 norms like mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitisation were less than satisfactory. But corrective action was initiated by Bihar, once we submitted findings."
Supporters of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu created ruckus in Indore and boycotted counting for the by-polls. He alleged "mismanagement" and "unfair conduct" by officials. Police strength has been increased in the area to stop any untoward incident.
As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at polling booth number 278 in Madhepura. She is contesting election from Bihariganj assembly seat. State Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma cast his vote at polling booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur. Former Vaishali MP Lovely Anand cast her vote at polling booth number 209 in Saharsa. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across all 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar polls today and results will be declared on November 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress during his public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. He said, "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance."
Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gathered outside his residence ahead of result declaration of Bihar assembly constituencies. A father-son duo from Samastipur village came all the way to Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna along with fish. Kundan Kumar Sahni said, "As fishes mark 'good luck,' we have brought it. This time, people want a change, therefore its 100% then 'Mahaghatbandhan' will win." RJD supporters held Tejashwi Yadav's picture in hands outside former's residence. Counting of votes for 243 seats is underway.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress Observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said that Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar with thumping majority."Be it..
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar. The young leader celebrated the day with his family members. Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also..
